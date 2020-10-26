Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a fair value rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 454,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,160 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 41,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.