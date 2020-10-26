Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.30. 999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.68. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, President Barry E. Greene sold 44,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total transaction of $5,487,431.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 65,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,060,720.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 34,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total transaction of $4,732,559.45. Insiders have sold 80,266 shares of company stock worth $10,355,931 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after buying an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,893,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 395.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after buying an additional 94,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

