Alphabet’s (GOOG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,445.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,714.70.

GOOG opened at $1,641.00 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,514.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1,452.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

