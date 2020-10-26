alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AOX. Warburg Research set a €16.10 ($18.94) price target on alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.30 ($15.65) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €15.24 ($17.93).

Get alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) alerts:

AOX stock opened at €11.56 ($13.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.74. alstria office REIT-AG has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT-AG (AOX.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.