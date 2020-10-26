Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) Shares Gap Down to $1.80

Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.61. Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 925,482 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $44.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92.

About Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) (LON:ALTN)

Altyn Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold dorÃ© properties that contain gold and silver mineral deposits in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its flagship asset is the Sekisovskoye gold mine located in North East Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as GoldBridges Global Resources plc and changed its name to Altyn Plc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altyn Plc (ALTN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.