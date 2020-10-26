AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $368.79 on Thursday. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $222.34 and a 52-week high of $426.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $2.69. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $987.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 31.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in AMERCO by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 34.9% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

