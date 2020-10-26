American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Gap Down to $15.08

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $14.00. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 25 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOUT. Wedbush started coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

