American Well Corp’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

American Well’s (NASDAQ:AMWL) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, October 27th. American Well had issued 41,222,222 shares in its initial public offering on September 17th. The total size of the offering was $741,999,996 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

AMWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the third quarter valued at about $14,820,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in American Well during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.