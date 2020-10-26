AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6,237.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $2,838,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 227.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.13. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,904. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.12. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.27. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 46.04%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $535,250.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,416.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.