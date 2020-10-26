Analysts Anticipate Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Venator Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Venator Materials posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venator Materials will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Venator Materials.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on VNTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Venator Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.05. 523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,187. Venator Materials has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

