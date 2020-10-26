Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($4.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($1.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.86.

DCPH traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.36. 5,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,088. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.81.

In other news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $272,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,189.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 77,103 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,386,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.