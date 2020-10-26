Analysts Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Diamond S Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $4.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.07 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of Diamond S Shipping stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.90. 4,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Diamond S Shipping has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Diamond S Shipping by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,576,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after buying an additional 315,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 65,131 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of December 27, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 66 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

