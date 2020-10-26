Analysts Expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.21. Santander Consumer USA reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,188.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $242,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

