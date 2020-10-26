Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Deutsche Bank (DBK)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Deutsche Bank (FRA: DBK) recently:

10/23/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.00 ($5.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/5/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.70 ($7.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €5.50 ($6.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/28/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/4/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Deutsche Bank was given a new €6.80 ($8.00) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA:DBK traded up €0.16 ($0.19) on Monday, reaching €8.12 ($9.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,029,268 shares. Deutsche Bank AG has a 52-week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 52-week high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.54.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

