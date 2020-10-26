Analyzing CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) and Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSE:NES) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nuverra Environmental Solutions alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and CSI Compressco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuverra Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A CSI Compressco 4 0 0 0 1.00

CSI Compressco has a consensus target price of $1.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.04%. Given CSI Compressco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CSI Compressco is more favorable than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and CSI Compressco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuverra Environmental Solutions $168.24 million 0.25 -$54.94 million N/A N/A CSI Compressco $476.58 million 0.09 -$20.97 million ($0.40) -2.24

CSI Compressco has higher revenue and earnings than Nuverra Environmental Solutions.

Risk and Volatility

Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSI Compressco has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nuverra Environmental Solutions and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuverra Environmental Solutions -51.41% -15.85% -11.59% CSI Compressco -10.32% -62.32% -2.76%

Summary

CSI Compressco beats Nuverra Environmental Solutions on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company provides water transfer, disposal, rental, and other services associated with the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas. It operates through three divisions: the Rocky Mountain, the Northeast, and the Southern. The Rocky Mountain Division manages a fleet of 204 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 20 salt water disposal wells under the Landtech brand names; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks, loaders, manlifts, light towers, winch trucks, and other miscellaneous equipment used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others, as well as provides oilfield labor services. The Northeast Division manages a fleet of 201 trucks; owns, manages, and leases a network of 14 salt water disposal wells under the Nuverra, Heckmann, and Clearwater brands; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The Southern Division manages a fleet of 34 trucks; owns and operates 60-mile underground twin pipeline network; owns, manages, and leases a network of 7 salt water disposal wells; and maintains and leases rental equipment, including tanks and winch trucks used in drilling and completion activities to oil and gas operators and others. The company was formerly known as Heckmann Corporation and changed its name to Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. in May 2013. Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems. It also provides medium-horsepower compressor packages to move natural gas from the wellhead through the field gathering system; and high-horsepower compressor packages for use in midstream applications, including natural gas gathering and centralized compression facilities. In addition, the company offers well monitoring and sand separation, as well as early production services. CSI Compressco GP Inc. serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.