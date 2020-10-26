Analyzing First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for First Quantum Minerals and Dakota Territory Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Quantum Minerals 0 3 10 0 2.77 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $14.91, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of First Quantum Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Quantum Minerals -9.09% -0.74% -0.32% Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -203.06%

Risk and Volatility

First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.72, meaning that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Quantum Minerals and Dakota Territory Resource’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 1.87 -$57.00 million N/A N/A Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A -$1.11 million N/A N/A

Dakota Territory Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Dakota Territory Resource on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper and nickel projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Dakota Territory Resource Company Profile

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

