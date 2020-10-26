Analyzing Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Golden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Golden Minerals and B2Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $7.73 million 8.77 -$5.39 million ($0.05) -9.10 B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.13 $293.38 million $0.14 48.21

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Golden Minerals and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Given B2Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Golden Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -99.95% -143.29% -53.97% B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19%

Risk and Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B2Gold beats Golden Minerals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

