Analyzing Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) and SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Key Tronic and SigmaTron International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Key Tronic 0 0 0 0 N/A SigmaTron International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Key Tronic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Key Tronic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SigmaTron International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Key Tronic has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SigmaTron International has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Key Tronic and SigmaTron International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Key Tronic 1.06% 4.13% 1.66% SigmaTron International -0.31% -1.39% -0.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Key Tronic and SigmaTron International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Key Tronic $449.48 million 0.22 $4.76 million $0.44 20.59 SigmaTron International $281.04 million 0.05 $440,000.00 N/A N/A

Key Tronic has higher revenue and earnings than SigmaTron International.

Summary

Key Tronic beats SigmaTron International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co., provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services. The company also manufactures keyboards and other input devices. It markets its products and services primarily through field sales people and distributors. Key Tronic Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, Washington.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc. operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services includes printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies. It primarily serves customers operating in the industrial electronics, consumer electronics, and medical/life sciences industries in the United States, Mexico, China, and Vietnam. The company markets its services through independent manufacturers' representative organizations. SigmaTron International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

