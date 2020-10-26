ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in ANSYS by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 706,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,572,000 after acquiring an additional 355,345 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 609,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,886,000 after acquiring an additional 141,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,931,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,826,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 87,413 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.75.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $10.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $319.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,272. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.53 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

