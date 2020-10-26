Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,718,333 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,714 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.74% of Applied Materials worth $399,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 175,606 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,046,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 551,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after buying an additional 291,867 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 100.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 819 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,146,000 after buying an additional 195,293 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT traded down $1.85 on Monday, hitting $59.10. 159,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,537,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

