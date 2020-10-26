Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARGO. Compass Point began coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Argo Group in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Argo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of ARGO opened at $37.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.30. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $70.44.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.90 million.

In related news, CEO Kevin James Rehnberg acquired 32,000 shares of Argo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,183,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Argo Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 124,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Argo Group by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Argo Group by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 531,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 107,933 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Argo Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Argo Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter.

About Argo Group

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

