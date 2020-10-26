Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Asana in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $259,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,116.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock valued at $21,977,283 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,010,000.

Shares of ASAN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,593. Asana has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.96.

About Asana

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

