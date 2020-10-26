Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.03. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $118.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.96.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,731 shares in the company, valued at $496,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

