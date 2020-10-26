ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CSFB initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of ASAZY opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

