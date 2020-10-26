ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.81.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACO.X. CIBC raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 8,050 shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,133,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,037,478,156.19.

ACO.X traded down C$0.39 on Monday, reaching C$39.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,470. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.24. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.29. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 52-week low of C$27.72 and a 52-week high of C$54.97.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

