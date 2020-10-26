Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,575 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.63% of Atkore International Group worth $49,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atkore International Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Atkore International Group by 60.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $404,064.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,255.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $446,851.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,568.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 77,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,756 over the last three months. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATKR traded down $1.47 on Monday, hitting $22.30. 1,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.84. Atkore International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $43.50.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

