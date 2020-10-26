Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,198 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,765 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $310,651,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $251.53 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.09, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.19.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,897. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

