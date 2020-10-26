Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,450 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 2,441,764 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $118,011,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.68.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total value of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $62.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

