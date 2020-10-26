Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 323.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 79,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after buying an additional 60,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 36,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a PE ratio of -601.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.