Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,776 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $60.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $69.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.29.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

