Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,618.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,448.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1,110.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,726.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,686.58.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

