Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $636.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $666.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.48 and its 200 day moving average is $548.67.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BlackRock from $661.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.42.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

