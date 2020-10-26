Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GDS by 13.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in GDS by 19.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in GDS by 1,758,000.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 175,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GDS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.65. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

