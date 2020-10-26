Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $39.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

