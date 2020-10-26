Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $341,000 in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 11.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 195,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,734,000 after acquiring an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6,115.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 103,103 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $138.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $157.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,068,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Edward Jones downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

