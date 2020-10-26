Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,270 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,887,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,573,000 after buying an additional 417,388 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6,428.1% in the second quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,714,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642,698 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,547,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,823 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 278.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,884,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,218,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 103,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SMFG opened at $5.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

