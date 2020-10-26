Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

QQQ stock opened at $282.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.41 and its 200-day moving average is $252.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $303.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

