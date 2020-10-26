Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 103,849 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 1.3% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.92 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $15.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.