Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $444.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $413.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $449.43. The company has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $394.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.43.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.