Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,462,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,717,000 after buying an additional 289,900 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $32,050,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 75.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,680,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after buying an additional 722,405 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at $6,895,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 476.4% in the second quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 983,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after buying an additional 813,200 shares in the last quarter.

PSLV opened at $8.71 on Monday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

