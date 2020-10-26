ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR’s (ATVDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATVDY opened at $2.96 on Friday. ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital development and multimedia, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production and distribution of audiovisual content through its television channels, as well as satellite, cable, and broadband operators; and rights management business.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRESMEDIA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.