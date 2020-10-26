AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after buying an additional 3,397,127 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AT&T by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $826,838,000 after purchasing an additional 107,834 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after purchasing an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 704,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,324,133. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

