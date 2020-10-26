Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Audius has a total market cap of $21.02 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Audius has traded flat against the dollar. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001332 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

Audius Token Trading

Audius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

