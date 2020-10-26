Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ci Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.25, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $310.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.24% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.78 per share, with a total value of $77,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory J. Divis purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $101,140.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 163,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,779. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,820,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

