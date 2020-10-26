Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $128.00.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.73.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

AVY opened at $141.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.06. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $145.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 603.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.