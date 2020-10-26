Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.05 million. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 66.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post -7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 67,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,088,732.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 1,233,049 shares of company stock worth $40,779,593 over the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 293.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

