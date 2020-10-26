AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCEL. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of AVITA MED LTD/S stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.15. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08.

In other AVITA MED LTD/S news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $246,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $841,204.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RCEL. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the second quarter valued at $441,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in AVITA MED LTD/S by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AVITA MED LTD/S in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

