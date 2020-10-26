AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $542.68 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.00 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 166.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $128,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

