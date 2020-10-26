Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.67.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.11 and a beta of 0.55. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $549,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,837 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total value of $1,096,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,844 shares of company stock worth $11,427,980. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at about $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $994,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,750,000 after acquiring an additional 420,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

