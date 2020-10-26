B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

BTO has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 target price on B2Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

TSE BTO opened at C$8.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Thomas Garagan sold 46,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total transaction of C$440,165.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,586,924 shares in the company, valued at C$15,059,908.76. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$117,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,762,500. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,632 shares of company stock worth $4,498,333.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

